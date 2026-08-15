Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 113.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.10% to Rs 84.03 croreNet profit of Chavda Infra rose 113.19% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.10% to Rs 84.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.0346.40 81 OPM %13.5823.71 -PBDT7.976.60 21 PBT5.152.38 116 NP3.881.82 113
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