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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 113.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Chavda Infra standalone net profit rises 113.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.10% to Rs 84.03 crore

Net profit of Chavda Infra rose 113.19% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.10% to Rs 84.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.0346.40 81 OPM %13.5823.71 -PBDT7.976.60 21 PBT5.152.38 116 NP3.881.82 113

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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