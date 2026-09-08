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CHD Chemicals board approves increase in authorised share capital

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Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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At meeting held on 08 September 2026

The board of CHD Chemicals at its meeting held on 08 September 2026 has approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 11 crore divided into 1,10,00,000 equity shares of Rs10/- each to Rs 36 crore divided into 3,60,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each, by creation of additional 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs10/- each, subject to the approval of the Members.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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