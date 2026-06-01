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CHD Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net loss of CHD Chemicals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.531.44 6 5.256.88 -24 OPM %-4.582.78 --6.290.44 - PBDT-0.050.12 PL -0.18-0.01 -1700 PBT-0.020.08 PL -0.27-0.20 -35 NP-0.020.07 PL -0.31-0.20 -55

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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