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Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 33.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.96% to Rs 101.38 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 33.14% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 101.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.63% to Rs 34.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 326.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.3878.01 30 326.15292.27 12 OPM %15.6615.73 -14.5114.35 - PBDT15.4814.07 10 50.6147.11 7 PBT13.9511.62 20 45.2642.17 7 NP11.738.81 33 34.9631.04 13

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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