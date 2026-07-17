Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 52.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.27% to Rs 86.48 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 52.24% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 86.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.86.4865.3813.1012.8813.9610.9912.789.809.536.26

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