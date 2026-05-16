Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.43% to Rs 71.75 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies rose 3.57% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 71.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.59% to Rs 12.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 250.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.