Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 72.42 croreNet profit of Chembond Material Technologies rose 43.61% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 72.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.4257.68 26 OPM %4.106.02 -PBDT6.686.05 10 PBT5.835.37 9 NP5.733.99 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content