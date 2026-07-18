Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 72.42 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies rose 43.61% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 72.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.4257.68 26 OPM %4.106.02 -PBDT6.686.05 10 PBT5.835.37 9 NP5.733.99 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

AWL relaunches its bathing soap portfolio

MTR launches plant-based protein breakfast range

GAIL signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story