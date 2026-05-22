Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 61.27% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.48% to Rs 23.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 239.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.