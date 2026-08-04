Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 71.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 66.49 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 71.52% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.4953.52 24 OPM %23.2114.52 -PBDT18.3011.15 64 PBT14.558.43 73 NP10.966.39 72
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