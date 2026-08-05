Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 466.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.97% to Rs 21.94 croreNet profit of Chemcrux Enterprises rose 466.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9416.50 33 OPM %12.269.88 -PBDT2.171.21 79 PBT0.980.03 3167 NP0.510.09 467
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content