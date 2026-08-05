Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 466.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.97% to Rs 21.94 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises rose 466.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.9416.5012.269.882.171.210.980.030.510.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News