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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 466.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 466.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.97% to Rs 21.94 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises rose 466.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.97% to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9416.50 33 OPM %12.269.88 -PBDT2.171.21 79 PBT0.980.03 3167 NP0.510.09 467

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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