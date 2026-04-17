Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2026.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2026.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd tumbled 11.98% to Rs 87.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15197 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd crashed 9.15% to Rs 132. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91168 shares in the past one month. Mukta Arts Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1783 shares in the past one month. V R Films & Studios Ltd plummeted 6.25% to Rs 14.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9496 shares in the past one month.