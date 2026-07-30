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Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 124.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.08% to Rs 73.16 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 124.71% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.08% to Rs 73.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.1691.54 -20 OPM %13.8512.34 -PBDT10.0011.09 -10 PBT2.224.70 -53 NP5.732.55 125

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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