Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 124.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.08% to Rs 73.16 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 124.71% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.08% to Rs 73.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.73.1691.5413.8512.3410.0011.092.224.705.732.55

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