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Chemicals, Telecom & Networking, Textiles and Solar PV are key sectors for India to become global manufacturing hub

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:03 PM IST
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NITI Aayog has released the report titled Key Sectors to Position India as a Global Manufacturing Hub, which through a structured and data-driven framework identifies major sectors that can fuel Indias ambition to become global manufacturing powerhouse. This report has extensively analyzed four sectors viz. Chemicals, Telecom & Networking Equipments, Textiles and Solar Photo Voltaic manufacturing. The assessment focuses on understanding Indias manufacturing landscape in relation to global trends, sectoral growth opportunities and global benchmarks. It also examines the factors that influence manufacturing competitiveness, including market potential, infrastructure readiness, policy support, raw material availability, technology readiness, employment potential and Indias current position in the value chain.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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