Chemplast Sanmar board approved the appointment of A R Balaji as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 April 2026.

A R Balaji, 60, holds a postgraduate degree in financial management from the University of Madras and an executive MBA from Great Lakes Institute of Management. He currently heads the treasury function at The Sanmar Group across all businesses and has around 40 years of experience in corporate finance and treasury. He previously spent 22 years with the Sanmar Group (19862008) and later worked with the Archean Group (20082019), managing treasury functions across multiple sectors. He rejoined Sanmar in 2019. His expertise spans fundraising, business transformation, strategy, planning, and project management.

Meanwhile, N. Muralidharan will step down as chief financial officer with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2026.