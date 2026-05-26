Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 1255.55 crore

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 1255.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1150.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 279.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 110.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 4223.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4346.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.