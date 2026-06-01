Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 66.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 10.07 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 66.29% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.49% to Rs 5.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 30.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.