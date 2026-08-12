Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 11.36 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 77.08% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.369.57 19 OPM %2.2033.54 -PBDT1.244.63 -73 PBT0.894.37 -80 NP0.693.01 -77
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