Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves declined 77.08% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.369.572.2033.541.244.630.894.370.693.01

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