Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.69% to Rs 8.59 croreChennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.598.65 -1 OPM %3.96-5.90 -PBDT0.23-0.46 LP PBT-0.02-0.75 97 NP0-0.74 100
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