Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.69% to Rs 8.59 crore

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.598.653.96-5.900.23-0.46-0.02-0.750-0.74

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