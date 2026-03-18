Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, ITI Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2026.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, ITI Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2026.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.46% to Rs 1017.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd crashed 4.13% to Rs 764. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8525 shares in the past one month. ITI Ltd lost 3.76% to Rs 264.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.73 lakh shares in the past one month. Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd shed 3.30% to Rs 193.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.04 lakh shares in the past one month.