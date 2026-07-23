Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1031.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.77% to Rs 27369.27 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 1031.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.77% to Rs 27369.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14812.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27369.2714812.235.680.671535.1687.331380.24-63.581031.35-40.10

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