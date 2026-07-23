Chennai Petroleum Corporation slips after Q1 PAT falls 27% QoQ to Rs 1,017 crore

Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 2.58% to Rs 1,274 after the company reported a 27.37% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,016.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 1,399.70 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 62.74% year on year (YoY) to Rs 27,369.27 crore in Q1 FY27.

The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,016.67 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 56.62 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 84.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 27,369.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses rose 49.21% YoY to Rs 28,010.89 crore in Q1 FY27. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,365.56 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 80.10 crore in Q1 FY26. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter improved to US$ 8.78 per barrel from US$ 3.22 per barrel in the corresponding quarter last year. On a consolidated basis, the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,031.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 84.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 27,369.27 crore in Q1 FY27.