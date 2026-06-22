Chennai Petroleum Corporation advanced 1.43% to Rs 1,114 after the Department of Public Enterprises granted Navratna Status to the company.

The announcement snapped the stocks four-session losing streak. The scrip had declined 9.32% to end at Rs 1,098.30 on Friday (19 June 2025), from its recent closing high of Rs 1,211.15 recorded on 15 June 2026.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,249 on 10 June 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 609.10 on 20 June 2025.

The stock outperformed the market over the past one month, jumping 10.12% compared with 2.54% increase in the Sensex.

The counter also outperformed the market in the past three months, gaining 4.62% compared with a 2.75% decline in the Sensex. On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 38.801. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition. Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products and manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives. The companys consolidated net profit surged 211.11% to Rs 1400 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 450 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.61% to Rs 20,455 crore in Q4 FY26.