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Cheviot Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 140.61 crore

Net loss of Cheviot Company reported to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 140.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.48% to Rs 51.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.57% to Rs 547.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 439.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales140.61133.79 5 547.41439.43 25 OPM %12.3915.38 -13.7912.08 - PBDT-6.4414.95 PL 77.4481.77 -5 PBT-8.5413.22 PL 69.4675.10 -8 NP-9.059.31 PL 51.6957.74 -10

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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