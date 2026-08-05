Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 57.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.46% to Rs 170.55 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company rose 57.75% to Rs 45.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.46% to Rs 170.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales170.55119.72 42 OPM %12.3616.60 -PBDT57.3537.80 52 PBT55.4135.98 54 NP45.2928.71 58
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