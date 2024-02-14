Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 88.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 5367.22 crore

Net profit of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 88.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 69.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 5367.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4884.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5367.224884.186.251.70243.0968.1888.72-69.8788.72-69.87

