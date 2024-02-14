Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 88.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 88.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 5367.22 crore

Net profit of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 88.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 69.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 5367.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4884.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5367.224884.18 10 OPM %6.251.70 -PBDT243.0968.18 257 PBT88.72-69.87 LP NP88.72-69.87 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

