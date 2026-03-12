Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Chinese equities declined on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices, although some strength remained in select technology and energy-related stocks.

Mainland markets moved lower during the session. The CSI 300, which tracks the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell about 1% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped roughly 0.6%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped around 1.2%, reflecting a broader risk-off mood across Asian markets.

The decline followed weaker global sentiment as investors reduced exposure to risk assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent crude briefly climbed above $100 per barrel, raising concerns that higher energy costs could add to inflation pressures and weigh on global economic growth.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

