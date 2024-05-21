China Market ends 0.42% lower

Beijing announced "historic" steps on Friday to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector, with the central bank facilitating 1 trillion yuan ($138.30 billion) in extra funding and easing mortgage rules, and local governments set to buy some apartments.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was down 0.42%, or 13.18 points, to 3,157.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 0.75%, or 13.48 points, to 1,780.50. The blue-chip CSI300 index sank 0.4%, or 14.80 points, to 3,676.16.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan slightly depreciated against a greenback on Tuesday. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1069 per dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous fix of 7.1069. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.2360 at midday, 18 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.82% away from the midpoint.
