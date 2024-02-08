Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Market extends gains ahead of holidays

China Market extends gains ahead of holidays

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mainland China shares market finished higher for third straight session on Thursday, 08 February 2024, as Beijing rolled out a slew of measures and the appointment of a new securities regulatory head buoyed sentiment. However, market gains capped as some investors opted sideline ahead of a week-long holiday

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index increased 1.28%, or 36.21 points, to 2,865.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 3.17%, or 48.43 points, to 1,577.33. The blue-chip CSI300 index surged 0.64%, or 21.30 points, to 3,364.93.

ECONOMIC NEWS: China Inflation Declines 0.8% On Year In January- Consumer prices in China were down 0.8% on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3% - beneath forecasts for a gain of 0.4% and up from 0.1% in the previous month. The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 2.5% on year versus expectations for a decline of 2.6% after slumping 2.7% a month earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, despite softer mid-point fixing by the central bank. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1063 per U.S. dollar, 14 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1049. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1950 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India approves change in MD &amp; CEO

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India appoints CFO

China Market extends gains on more support hopes

Akbar Holidays Joins Forces with Yas Island to Promote Exclusive 'Kids Go Free' Offer, Unleashing Unforgettable Memories

Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India Ltd counter

INR Settles Flat After RBI Policy Keeps Rates Untouched For Sixth Time In A Row

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Apollo Hospitals Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 245 cr

Escorts Kubota Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 277 cr

Market ends with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 21,750

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story