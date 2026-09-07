The Shanghai Composite closed almost flat at 3,932.7 on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component rose 1.91% to 13,774.9, led by strong gains in technology stocks. The rally followed a sharp rise in US technology stocks on Friday, with optimism around OpenAIs latest AI model boosting sentiment toward chipmakers and AI-related companies.

Several technology stocks posted strong gains, with Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology rising 10.38% and 8.08%, respectively. SMIC, NAURA Technology and Cambricon Technologies also ended higher.

Meanwhile, China announced CNY 300 billion ($45 billion) of fresh capital for major banks and insurers. The move is aimed at strengthening financial-sector balance sheets and supporting lending as economic growth slows.