China markets rise on tech strength despite Middle East uncertainty

Chinese equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, showing resilience even amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.52% to close at 4,106, reaching a one-month high, while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.3% to 15,177, its strongest level since December 2021.

Sentiment remained supported even though uncertainty continued around the IsraelIran situation. Although US President Donald Trump extended a temporary ceasefire, investors remained cautious as Iran showed reluctance toward further negotiations. However, concerns from the conflict were largely offset by Chinas strong energy security position, supported by large reserves, diversified import sources, and rapid growth in renewable energy capacity.