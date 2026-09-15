Chinese stock markets had a mixed day on Tuesday as fresh economic reports showed that the country's economic recovery is still struggling.

The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3% to hit a one-month low of 3,875. At the same time, the Shenzhen Component managed a small gain of 0.3%.

Several reports highlighted ongoing economic challenges. Fixed-asset investment suffered a steep drop of 7.2% from January to August, and retail sales growth slowed to a three-month low of 0.4% in August. Additionally, the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3%.

However, there were a few bright spots. Industrial output picked up to 5.2%, and the decline in house prices slowed down slightly compared to previous months.