China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks

Chinese stocks ended Tuesday mostly flat as investors followed the latest US-China trade talks.

The Shanghai Composite closed around 3,952.1, while the Shenzhen Component slipped to about 13,723.7. Officials from both countries continued discussions on AI, investment and trade ahead of the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for September 2325.

Investors are also watching whether the two sides can extend their current trade truce, which is due to expire in November. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said no agreement has been reached yet, although Washington could support a three- to six-month extension.

Among the stronger performers, PetroChina rose 1.12%, China Shenhua Energy gained 1.52%, and Hygon Information Technology climbed 3.88%. On the weaker side, Zhongji Innolight fell 1.41% and Suzhou TFC Optical Communication declined 1.22%.