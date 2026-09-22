Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks

China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Chinese stocks ended Tuesday mostly flat as investors followed the latest US-China trade talks.

The Shanghai Composite closed around 3,952.1, while the Shenzhen Component slipped to about 13,723.7. Officials from both countries continued discussions on AI, investment and trade ahead of the Trump-Xi summit scheduled for September 2325.

Investors are also watching whether the two sides can extend their current trade truce, which is due to expire in November. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said no agreement has been reached yet, although Washington could support a three- to six-month extension.

Among the stronger performers, PetroChina rose 1.12%, China Shenhua Energy gained 1.52%, and Hygon Information Technology climbed 3.88%. On the weaker side, Zhongji Innolight fell 1.41% and Suzhou TFC Optical Communication declined 1.22%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's next phase of growth must be built on quality, says FM Sitharaman

TRAI releases Telecom Consumer Protection Amendment, wants companies to offer more voice and SMS-only plans

Sensex settles 330 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,350

Crisil Rating assigns 'AA-/A1+' rating to credit facilities of SG Finserve

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Next Story