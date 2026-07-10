Chinese equity markets ended lower on Friday as investors booked profits in technology shares after a strong recent rally. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.0% to 3,996.2, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.3%, reversing earlier gains. Technology stocks, which had recently benefited from renewed optimism around artificial intelligence-related investments, witnessed selling pressure as investors turned cautious after the sharp gains.

Major technology and semiconductor stocks led the decline, with companies including Cambricon Technologies, NAURA Technology, Zhongji Innolight, GigaDevice Semiconductor, SMIC, Eoptolink Technology and Hygon Information Technology among the key losers. The correction reflected profit booking rather than a broad shift in sentiment, with investors reassessing valuations after the recent technology-led rally.