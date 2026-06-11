Chinas large oil reserves and growing renewable energy sector have softened the blow from higher energy costs, but prolonged price pressures could hurt company profits and household spending. On the corporate side, Eoptolink Technology plunged nearly 32% after announcing plans to list in Hong Kong. Other big names also slipped, including China Mobile (-1.34%), Foxconn Industrial Internet (-2.26%), and Zijin Mining Group (-1.34%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content