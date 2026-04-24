China stocks dip on geopolitical tensions but log weekly gains

Chinese equities ended lower on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and trade frictions weighed on investor sentiment. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.33% to close at 4,080, while the Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.69% to 14,940.

Markets were pressured by fading hopes for a quick resolution to Middle East tensions. Reports that Donald Trump authorised naval forces to shoot and kill vessels allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher, raising concerns about global inflation.

Additional pressure came from signs of rising costs among Chinese exporters, with several consumer goods recording sharp annual price increases in March. Investor sentiment was further dampened by accusations from the White House that China engaged in large-scale intellectual property theft from US AI labs, increasing tensions ahead of a planned leaders summit next month.