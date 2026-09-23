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Chinese stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of the closely watched Trump-Xi summit.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.39% to 3,936.5, while the Shenzhen Component declined 0.64% to 13,636.1. Market sentiment remained subdued after preliminary talks in New York failed to reach an agreement to extend the tariff truce, which is due to expire in November.

Investors are now looking to the Trump-Xi meeting for signals on trade and broader US-China relations. Discussions are also expected to cover sensitive areas such as artificial intelligence, Iran and Taiwan, with both sides seeking to maintain stability in bilateral ties.

Among major decliners, Bank of China fell 1.05%, CNOOC dropped 2.42%, CATL lost 1.19%, Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing slipped 2.58%, and Weichai Power declined 4.22%.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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