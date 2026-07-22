China stocks end mixed as growth worries keep investors cautious

Chinese stocks had a mixed session on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite ended almost unchanged at 3,867, while the Shenzhen Component fell 1.42% to 14,061.4, as investors remained concerned about the country's slowing economic growth.

Fresh economic data showed that China's economy grew 4.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, its slowest pace since late 2022 and below the government's target range of 4.5% to 5.0%. Weak consumer spending, soft private investment, and the ongoing property market downturn continued to weigh on the economy.

The State Council said on Tuesday that it will introduce more measures to support growth this year. Investors are now focusing on the Politburo meeting at the end of July, where policymakers are expected to announce further economic support measures and outline priorities for the rest of the year.