Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNifty Realty indexNepal FloodsGovt issues FAQs on GDPSML Mahindra sharesNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks end mixed as PMI data points to improving activity

China stocks end mixed as PMI data points to improving activity

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Shanghai Composite closed flat at around 3,942, while the Shenzhen Component edged up 0.1% to 13,625.1 on Thursday. The gains came after two sessions of losses, as fresh PMI data showed signs of improving economic momentum.

A private survey showed Chinas Composite PMI rising to 52.1 in August from 50.8. Services PMI improved to 51.4 from 50.4, while manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 from 50.9. Official data also showed the Composite PMI edging up to 49.5 from 49.3, with manufacturing improving to 49.8 from 49.2 and non-manufacturing steady at 49.

However, concerns over weak domestic demand continued to weigh on sentiment. Foxconn Industrial Internet, Ping An Insurance and Weichai Power gained, while major banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices tumble for 4th day; IT shares drop

US stocks add decent gains

Ceigall India rises after securing LoI for Rs 5,300-cr transmission project

Board of Persistent Systems approves fund raising up USD 1,250M

Strong and diverse credit system is essential for India, says RBI Deputy Governor

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Next Story