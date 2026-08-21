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China stocks end mixed as policy support lifts investor sentiment

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Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Chinas stock market ended mixed on Friday, as investors welcomed signs that Beijing may increase policy support to revive domestic demand.

The Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,905.2, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.87% to 14,094.2. Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said the government would step up fiscal support, with more spending aimed at households and consumption.

Earlier this month, the Peoples Bank of China also maintained its supportive monetary stance and said it would introduce targeted measures if needed. However, it gave no clear signal of near-term interest rate or reserve requirement cuts.

Several major stocks gained, including PetroChina, Ping An Insurance, CATL, Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology. Despite Fridays gains, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.56% over the week, while the Shenzhen Component declined 1.81%.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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