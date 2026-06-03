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Chinese markets continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.22% to close at 4,083 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 0.73% to 15,705. Semiconductor and technology stocks led the rally, with notable gains from Cambricon Technologies (6.01%), Zhongji Innolight (6.98%), Eoptolink Technology (4.72%), SMIC (1.15%), and NAURA Technology (2.0%).

Investors showed confidence in AI-related shares despite concerns about high valuations, encouraged by expectations of strong earnings growth. On the economic front, a private survey revealed that Chinas Composite PMI climbed to a three-month high of 54.0 in May. The services PMI was the main driver, rising to 54.4, also a three-month peak.

However, manufacturing momentum slowed, with the PMI easing to 51.8 from Aprils five-year high of 52.2. This highlighted the uneven nature of Chinas economic recovery, where services are providing stronger support compared to manufacturing.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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