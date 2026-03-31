China stocks fall as geopolitical tensions outweigh positive data

Earlier in the session, markets found some support after data showed improvement in Chinas economy. Manufacturing activity rose to a one-year high, while the services sector also returned to growth, pointing to a broader recovery.
Despite this, investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainty. Concerns increased after US President Donald Trump indicated a possible halt to US operations against Iran without reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran reportedly targeted a Kuwaiti oil tanker near Dubai.
Energy stocks, however, stood out with strong gains for the month. PetroChina jumped 12.3%, marking its best monthly performance since October 2025, while CNOOC rose 11.5%, its strongest since January. Both companies benefited from rising oil price expectations linked to the Middle East tensions.
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