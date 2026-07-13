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China stocks fall as Middle East tensions hurt market sentiment

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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China's stock market fell sharply on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 2.06% and the Shenzhen Component losing 3.48%, as rising tensions between the US and Iran made investors cautious. Concerns over possible disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz increased uncertainty, leading to broad-based selling across the market.

Selling was seen across several sectors, with mining, semiconductor, electric vehicle, and electronics stocks among the biggest losers. Shares of Zijin Mining, GigaDevice Semiconductor, BYD, Luxshare Precision, and Shennan Circuit all closed lower for the day.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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