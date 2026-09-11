Chinese stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.18% to 3,888.1, its lowest level in two weeks. The Shenzhen Component dropped 1.08% to 13,471.3, marking its lowest level in more than a month.

Investor sentiment was hurt by higher oil prices and rising US Treasury yields. Oil prices stayed elevated after Trump said he did not expect the Iran war to end before the November midterm elections, adding to concerns that crude prices could remain high.

Among the major decliners, Zijin Mining Group fell 5.42%, CMOC Group dropped 4.52%, East Money Information lost 3.48%, and CATL declined 2.23%.