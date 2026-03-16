China stocks fall for third straight session as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

Chinas stock market ended lower on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.26% to close at 4,085, extending its losing streak to a third session. Investor sentiment remained cautious as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified and oil prices stayed volatile. Over the weekend, the US carried out strikes on military sites near Irans key oil-export facility on Kharg Island. Traders are also watching reports that Washington may soon form an international coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets are also looking ahead to a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump later this month, which could influence trade and geopolitical expectations.