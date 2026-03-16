China stocks fall for third straight session as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

Markets are also looking ahead to a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump later this month, which could influence trade and geopolitical expectations.
On the economic front, recent data offered some support. Chinas industrial production and retail sales both came in stronger than expected during the first two months of the year, helped by holiday-related spending and solid overseas demand. However, the property sector remains under pressure, with new home prices recording their biggest monthly drop in eight months.
Among individual stocks, losses were seen in companies such as Huagong Tech, Zijin Mining, Power Construction, Suzhou TFC, and China Energy Engineering.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content