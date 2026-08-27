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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks gain as investors expect more policy support
Chinese stocks ended higher on Thursday, helped by growing expectations of fresh government support for the economy.

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.13% to 3,956.6, while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.50% to 14,048.9.

Chinas industrial profits rose 17.6% year-on-year to CNY 4.58 trillion in the first seven months of 2026. However, growth slowed from 18.7% in the first six months. Recent data on investment, industrial production and retail sales have also fallen short of expectations, raising hopes for additional policy measures.

Investors are now watching the conclusion of the National Peoples Congress Standing Committee meeting on August 28 for signs of further steps to support economic growth.

Technology and semiconductor stocks were among the key drivers of the gains, following strong second-quarter results and upbeat revenue guidance from NVIDIA. Hygon Information Technology rose 6.50%, Victory Giant Technology gained 5.46%, Cambricon Technologies added 2.75%, while SMIC climbed 1.76%.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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