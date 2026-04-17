China stocks mixed as investors track geopolitical signals and policy outlook

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to close at 4,051 on Friday, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.6% to 14,885, with mainland markets showing mixed performance.

Investors remained cautious as they awaited clearer signals on whether the weeks-long conflict in Iran could ease ahead of possible talks over the weekend.

Despite the mixed session, both indices posted solid weekly gains. The Shanghai index rose 1.6%, while the Shenzhen index gained 4%, supported by improving sentiment. This was helped by a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, as well as comments from Donald Trump suggesting a potential meeting between the US and Iran, raising hopes of de-escalation.