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China stocks mixed as weak consumer and property data offset industrial strength

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Chinese equities ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite edging down 0.11% to 4,092, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.93% to 15,675 for a second consecutive session of gains.

Investor sentiment was weighed down by signs of uneven economic recovery. China's new home prices fell for a 35th straight month, remaining at their sharpest pace of decline since May 2025. Fixed-asset investment growth for JanuaryMay also missed expectations, while retail sales unexpectedly contracted in May, marking their first annual decline since December 2022.

However, some economic indicators offered support. Industrial production growth accelerated in May and exceeded forecasts, while the urban unemployment rate eased to a five-month low.

Among major stocks, losses were led by China Construction Bank, Cambricon Technologies, BYD, and Midea Group.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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