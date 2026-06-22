Market sentiment remained positive as investors focused on signs of improving corporate earnings, expectations of further policy support, efforts to reduce excessive competition across industries, and growing overseas revenue contributions from Chinese companies. Despite concerns over Middle East tensions and mixed domestic economic data, buying interest strengthened across major sectors. Among the top performers were Bank of China, Kweichow Moutai, CATL, and NAURA Technology.
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