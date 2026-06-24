Market sentiment was also supported by expectations for quarterly earnings from US memory-chip maker Micron Technology, which could provide insights into demand trends in the semiconductor sector.
Technology, AI and semiconductor stocks led the gains. Cambricon Technologies advanced 2.83%, Hygon Information Technology jumped 6.34%, SMIC climbed 6.94%, NAURA Technology rose 3.02%, and Victory Giant Technology added 1.55%.
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