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China stocks rise as investors weigh rates and US-China talks

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Chinese stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.97% to 3,949.9 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 0.65% to 13,730.

The gains came after the Peoples Bank of China kept its key lending rates unchanged for the 16th straight month. The one-year LPR stayed at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR remained at 3.5%.

Investors are also watching the economic impact of the Middle East conflict. While exports continue to benefit from strong demand linked to artificial intelligence, slower growth, weak inflation and soft credit demand could still leave room for a rate cut later this year.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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